Aggressive Drivers and Road Rage Pose a Threat to NY Drivers
Many individuals in New York and across the country experience anger and impatience when driving through traffic. People get frustrated when they are late to a meeting or an appointment and traffic has come to a standstill. As many as eight out of ten drivers admit to participating in this dangerous practice. Aggressive driving … [Read more...]
Slap Bracelets Recalled due to Laceration Hazard
On September 7, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published a recall regarding bracelets sold with storybooks due to a potential laceration hazard. Studio Fun International recalled approximately 86,000 slap bracelets that were sold in the United States and in Canada. The concern was that the metal band can wear through … [Read more...]
Faulty St. Jude Riata Defibrillators may have Fatal Consequences
Patients who still have recalled St. Jude Defibrillators leads in their chests have many reasons to be vigilant. Premature insulation failure in the recalled device has been tentatively linked to polymicrobial endocarditis, a serious, often deadly condition that leads to inflammation of the heart lining, muscles and valves. The … [Read more...]
2018 Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, GMC Acadia Recalled
Approximately 2,900 vehicles of the model-year 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, 2018 GMC Terrain SUVs, and 2017-1018 GMC Acadia SUVs have been recalled, according to the Daily Hornet. The problem is that the right front intermediate driveshaft may fracture. If the driveshaft breaks off or separates while driving, it will make the vehicle … [Read more...]
Monsanto May Have Colluded to Stop Release of Cancer Link to Roundup
Undue Influence Used to Cease Official Release of Damaging Scientific Data” Documents that have been released in a lawsuit brought against Monsanto over its weed killer, Roundup, have raised some issues concerning if Monsanto attempted to influence public opinion via collusion and the way in which it guided data published by … [Read more...]
Bestherbal Herbal Coffee Recalled Over Possible Tainting with Viagra-Like Substance
Bestherbal Coffee Recalled New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natjral Herbs Coffee Bestherbs Coffee LLC just has issued a recall for its “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee” following an analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that identified the presence of a drug that is similar to the active … [Read more...]
Thousands of Propane Cylinders Recalled Because of Fire Risk
On July 13, 2017, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in conjunction with Health Canada announced the recall of certain refillable propane cylinders that pose a risk of explosion and fire. YSN Imports, of Gardena, California, which distributes the propane cylinders, has received at least two reports of connecting … [Read more...]
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Recall due to Potentially Hazardous Batteries
The most recent unfortunate news for Samsung’s beleaguered line of Galaxy Note smartphones is that over 10,000 refurbished batteries for the Note 4, a three-year-old phone, are being recalled due to a risk of overheating, with the potential of fires and burn injuries, reports the Daily Hornet. This recall seems to be unrelated, at … [Read more...]
Cook Medical Recalls Medical Device due to Blood Clot Risk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified the Cook Medical Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Graft as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall where there is a “reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The Zenith … [Read more...]
Papaya Salmonella Victims Increase to 141 with More Possible
As of August 11, 2017, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting that 141 people in nineteen states have confirmed cases of strains of salmonella traced back to papayas imported from Mexico. Victims range in age from 1 to 95 with a median age of 39. So far, 45 people have been hospitalized (32 percent) and one victim from … [Read more...]
Increased Risk of Bone Fractures with Invokana and Invokamet XR
Despite a multitude of warnings for a drug taken for treatment of type 2 diabetes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded indications for Invokamet (canagliflozin and metformin). Invokamet along with Invokana (canagliflozin), carry warnings for adverse reactions including an increased risk for lower limb … [Read more...]
General Motors Recalls 800,000 Trucks due to Power Steering Defects
Nearly 800,000 pickup trucks are being recalled by General Motors because they may suddenly lose power steering while the truck is being driven, and the sudden steering jolt may cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle, reports Fortune. About 690,685 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500s in the United States, as well as 80,000 in … [Read more...]
Endo Agrees to Additional $775M Settlement for a Total of $2.6B
As of August 7, 2017, Endo International has agreed to set aside an additional $775 million to resolve the company’s remaining mesh lawsuits’ allegations related to the Transvaginal Mesh (TVM) Multidistrict (MDL) Litigation pending in the U.S. district Court of West Virginia. These claims involve Endo’s vaginal-mesh implants that … [Read more...]
Mixed Metals are Focus of Stryker LFIT V40 Hip Implant Litigation
The Stryker Corporation is facing parallel litigations in Boston and New Jersey defending its LFIT Anatomic CoCr V40 Femoral Head (Cobalt Chromium V40) with allegations that the metal-on-metal ball and joint hip implant has a design defect causing it to fail prematurely. The giant medical device manufacturer sells its products … [Read more...]
Popular Heartburn Medications Linked to Increased Risk of Death
Drugs to relieve heartburn and acid-reflux are among the best selling drugs in the country, used by millions of Americans annually in both prescription and non-prescription strength. Excess acid can cause stomach ulcers and damage to the esophagus. A reduction in stomach acid reduces irritation of the stomach lining and allows … [Read more...]
Stryker Hip Implant Failure Lawsuits Update
State-Based Stryker Lawsuits Consolidated in New Jersey The New Jersey Supreme Court recently approved consolidation of all pending and future state-based hip replacement implant failure lawsuits brought against Stryker Corp. subsidiary, Howmedica Osteonics Corp.. within a multicounty legislation. The medical device products … [Read more...]
Retired FDNY Firefighter Died Following Fight with 9/11-Related Cancer
Injured FDNY Member Fought Long and Hard for Zadroga Act and its Reauthorization Ray Pfeifer, 59, a retired 27-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) died of cancer associated with his selfless work at the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City. Pfeifer long fought his cancer that was attributed to his … [Read more...]
Takata Recalls an Additional 2.7 Million Air Bag Inflators
Takata has announced yet another air bag recall as part of the largest automotive recalls in United States history, this time involving 2.7 million air bag inflators made between 2005 and 2012. The cars involved are Ford, Nissan, and Mazda sold in the U.S. Some 42,000,000 vehicles are affected by the Takata air bag recalls as of … [Read more...]
Soliris Vaccination Raises Risk for Meningococcal Disease
People who have received eculizumab (brand name Soliris) are at high risk (1,000 to 2,000-fold greater), for invasive meningococcal disease compared to the general United States population. Life-threatening and fatal infections have occurred in some patients treated with Soliris. These infections may become rapidly deadly if not … [Read more...]
Oscor Recalls Defective Cables for External Pacemakers and Diagnostic Machines
On July 6, 2017, Oscor, Inc. issued a nationwide recall of Atar Reusable Extension Cables and Atar Disposable Extension Cables, which connect to external cardiac pacemakers or diagnostic machines. During use, some Atar extension cables separated from the connector at the proximal end (the end nearer to the center of the body), the … [Read more...]
Flight Attendant Uniforms Sickening Flight Attendants, Pilots
American Airlines Flight Attendants and Pilots Complain of Uniform-Related Illnesses American Airlines flight attendants and pilots are alleging that their uniforms are sickening them due to chemicals in the uniforms. One American Airlines flight attendant told The New York Post that her uniform may look “sexy” but it is making her … [Read more...]
Propecia-Related Sexual Dysfunction Linked to Depression
The active ingredient in Propecia is finasteride, known to effectively block the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness, a common genetic form of hair loss. However, a number of studies suggest it may also have damaging effects on a man’s sexual health, including decreased sex drive and erectile problems, according to … [Read more...]
Child Drownings Trigger Pool Safety Campaign
A pool safety campaign has been launched jointly by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Michael Phelps Foundation. Over 75 percent of the drownings and pool-related injuries from 2012 to 2016 involved children under the age of five, according to a recent report from the CPSC. Since it was formed over seven … [Read more...]
FDA Warning Letters for Bodybuilding Products Containing Steroid-Like Substances
On June 20, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted warning letters to Flex Fitness/Big Dan’s Fitness, AndroPharm, and Hardcore Formulations for illegally marketing products labeled as containing steroid and steroid-like substances and promoted to increase muscle mass and strength. The products are marketed as … [Read more...]
FDA Investigates Hepatitis A Linked to Frozen Tuna
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are assisting state and local officials in assessing the risk of hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines. If unvaccinated consumers … [Read more...]
Another Try for MDL for PPI Lawsuits – Kidney Damage Allegations
Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as Nexium, Prilosec, and Prevacid are drugs used in the treatment of acid reflux or heartburn. Plaintiffs have filed lawsuits alleging that these medications caused kidney injuries and have filed a motion to consolidate 172 pending federal lawsuits to a multidistrict litigation (MDL). An MDL is … [Read more...]
More Than 400 Cases in Viagra-Melanoma Multidistrict Litigation
As of May 15, 2017, 428 men are plaintiffs in a Viagra (sildenafil) multidistrict product liability litigation in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The suit alleges that the “little blue pill,” manufactured by Pfizer, is connected to a significant increase in the risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form … [Read more...]
Johnson & Johnson Loses Fourth Transvaginal Mesh Trial
On May 26, 2017, health care giant Johnson & Johnson lost its fourth surgical mesh lawsuit when a Philadelphia jury returned a verdict of $2.16 million against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Women’s Health and Urology division. Observers see this fourth loss in four trials as a trend in lawsuits over alleged surgical mesh … [Read more...]
MusclMasster Recalls Al-ER-G Capsules due to Ephedra
MusclMasster, LLC, is recalling all bottles of Al-Er-G Capsules due to the presence of Ephedra Herb, an ingredient that has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dietary supplements that contain ephedrine alkaloids pose a risk of serious health consequences, including heart attack, stroke, and death. These risks … [Read more...]
Multicounty Litigation Created for Stryker LFIT V40 Hip Lawsuits
Stryker LFIT V40 Hip Implant Lawsuits Consolidated into Multicounty Litigation The New Jersey Supreme Court has decided to consolidate state lawsuits over the Stryker LFIT V40 hip implants into a multicounty litigation. Plaintiffs allege injuries from the LFIT Anatomic Cobalt Chromium V40 femoral heads, and allege that device makers … [Read more...]
“Superbug” Bacteria Live in One-Quarter of Nursing Home Residents
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Affects 1 in 4 Nursing Home Residents New findings suggest that one in four nursing home residents has antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or “superbugs”. Researchers reviewed findings from eight previous studies and found that the rate of multidrug-resistant bacteria ranged between 11 and 59 percent; the … [Read more...]
FDA Cites Sweet Springs Valley Water Co. for E. Coli Contamination
Sweet Springs Valley Water Co. Receives FDA Warning Letter The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cited Sweet Springs Valley Water Co. for violating federal regulations regarding its bottled water products. The agency sent a warning letter stating that products were adulterated due to unsanitary conditions. Regulators said … [Read more...]
Products Africana Receives FDA Warning Letter for Violations
FDA Letter Says Products are “Adulterated” Due to Manufacturing Violations New Jersey-based Products Africana has received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that the company has violated Current Good Manufacturing (CGMP) Regulations in Manufacturing, Packaging or Holding Human Food. The … [Read more...]
New Lawsuit Alleges PPI Heartburn Medications Caused Kidney Injuries
PPI Lawsuit Alleges Nexium, Prilosec, Prevacid Makers Failed to Warn of Risks Lawsuits continue to be filed over proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), including Nexium, Prilosec and Prevacid. These medications, which are used to treat heartburn and acid reflux disease, work by reducing the amount of acid produced by the stomach. PPI kidney … [Read more...]
Magellan Diagnostics Recalls Lead Testing Systems That May Give Inaccurate Results
Magellan Diagnostics has recalled its LeadCare Testing Systems because the devices may underestimate blood lead levels and give inaccurate results when processing venous blood samples. Falsely lower test results may lead to improper treatment for lead exposure or poisoning. The recalled Magellan testing devices were manufactured … [Read more...]
Pennsylvania Parents Sue School over Lead in the Drinking Water
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Contaminated Drinking Water The Butler Area School District of Pennsylvania and its former superintendent are facing a class action lawsuit alleging that the school failed to adequately warn about lead in the drinking water. Parents of children who attend Summit Elementary School allege that officials … [Read more...]
On Appeal, Court Upholds $4M Asbestos Mesothelioma Verdict
Man Alleges Occupational Exposure to Asbestos Caused His Mesothelioma An appellate court recently upheld a $4 million asbestos mesothelioma verdict. The plaintiff in the case is a man who developed mesothelioma, a type of aggressive cancer heavily associated with asbestos exposure, after working for Chicago Pneumatic and later the … [Read more...]
Essure Plaintiffs Ask to Move Lawsuit to Federal Court
A group of women has filed a lawsuit against Bayer HealthCare over adverse effects of the Essure birth control system. Twenty-eight women filed the lawsuit together on March 21, 2017. Each woman alleges she suffered adverse health effects as a result of having Essure implanted. … [Read more...]
Court Ruling Strengthens Tobacco Injury Lawsuits, Engle Cases
11th Circuit Says Plaintiffs Can Use Engle Findings to Prove Liability A recent court ruling lends support to plaintiffs suing the tobacco industry for personal injuries. On Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit ruled that plaintiffs can rely on findings from the landmark Engle tobacco class action lawsuit to establish strict liability and … [Read more...]
Recalled Airbags May be Recycled to Replace Deployed Ones
According to Carfax, a service providing history on used vehicles that are being sold, as many as 750,000 airbags are replaced every year after an accident. Christopher Basso, a representative for Carfax said it is not uncommon to find recycled airbags used to replace deployed ones, but this could be dangerous, he said in an … [Read more...]
Australian Safety Advocates: Pelvic Mesh Issues are Under-Estimated
In Pelvic Mesh Survey, 58% of Women Report Problems Australia’s Health Issues Centre (HIC), a consumer health advocacy group, says that transvaginal mesh problems in the country are under-estimated. The group released this leading view after conducting an online Facebook survey addressed to thousands of Australian women implanted … [Read more...]
BOKF Overdraft Fee Settlement Headed Towards Final Approval
BOKF Agrees to Pay $7.8M to Settle Class Action Lawsuit over Excessive Overdraft Fees A class action settlement with BOK Financial is heading towards final approval. On May 15, 2017, a hearing will take place for final approval of a $7.8 million settlement to resolve allegations that the bank charges excessive overdraft fees. The … [Read more...]
In Canada, Growing Concerns over Hernia Mesh Repair Products
Canadian Hernia Society President Calls Hernia Mesh Problems an “Epidemic” Hernia mesh complications have fueled safety concerns in both the United States and Canada. The devices, which are used for hernia repair surgeries, have been associated with reports of various injuries. In the U.S., hernia mesh injury claims have been filed … [Read more...]
Lawsuits Allege Diabetes Drug Onglyza Caused Heart Failure
AstraZeneca, BMS Face 14 New Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits The type 2 diabetes drug Onglyza (saxagliptin) is the subject of 14 new lawsuits filed against manufacturers AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Plaintiffs allege that Onglyza caused heart failure, and that drug makers failed to warn of the risks. An estimated 150 … [Read more...]
Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Honda CR-Vs Fill Up with Gas Fumes
Honda CR-V Vehicles are Defective, Class Action Alleges A new class action lawsuit has been filed in Illinois state court alleging that that Honda CR-V contains a defect that causes the passenger cabin to fill up with noxious gas fumes. Plaintiffs allege that the defect affects 2015 through 2017 Honda CR-Vs. The suit alleges that … [Read more...]
Can You Sue Brand Name Drug Makers for Generic Drug Injuries?
Brand Name Versus Generic Drugs Generic medications make up nearly 80 percent of drugs filled in the United States, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As popular drugs lose their patents, generic drugs are expected to become even more commonplace in coming years. Generic drugs designed to be just as effective … [Read more...]
Defective Stryker Hip Implant Lawsuits Consolidate
In the interest of expedience, dozens of Stryker hip implant lawsuits will be consolidated as agreed upon by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML). The transfer of nearly three dozen pending cases involve alleged defects in a prosthetic hip replacement device, Stryker LFIT Anatomic CoCR V40 femoral heads. The … [Read more...]
J&J Pays $5M to Settle Bedtime Bath Products Class Action Lawsuit
J&J Sued Over Baby Bedtime Bath Products Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 million to settle a consumer fraud class action lawsuit. The company is accused of falsely marketing its baby bedtime bath products as “clinically proven” to help babies sleep better, despite a lack of actual evidence for this claim, the suit alleges. The … [Read more...]
Zimmer Persona Knee Implant Recall and Personal Injury Lawsuits
Zimmer Persona Knee Implant Recalled Due to Loosening, Radiolucent Lines Parker Waichman LLP is a national law firm with decades of experience representing clients in medical device injury litigation. The firm is offering free legal consultations to individuals interested in filing a Zimmer knee implant lawsuit. Zimmer recalled the … [Read more...]
Wrongful Death Lawsuits
What is Wrongful Death? Wrongful death involves legal actions brought by surviving family members and/or dependents for damages when a person’s death is caused by the wrongful conduct of another individual. These cases may arise from construction accidents; death during a supervised activity; medical malpractice; police misconduct; … [Read more...]
New Lawsuit Alleges E-Cigarette Exploded, Set User’s Leg on Fire
Another E-Cigarette User Says Device Exploded, Causing Injuries A new lawsuit has been filed over an exploding e-cigarette. The plaintiff alleges that the vaping device was in his pants pocket when the battery exploded, setting his leg on fire. The plaintiff was at work when the e-cigarette explosion occurred, the lawsuit alleges. … [Read more...]
Report Identifies Record-High Increase in Pedestrian Deaths
GHSA Report Finds Highest Spike in Pedestrian Deaths Recent government statistics have shown that traffic fatalities are on the rise. Now, a new report released by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) sheds light on pedestrian deaths due to traffic events. The report, based on preliminary data from 2016, estimates that … [Read more...]
Asbestos Exposure Continues to Lead to Fatal Illnesses
Where is Asbestos Found? Individuals working or attending school in a building that was damaged after a storm or following maintenance work should know about potential asbestos concerns. When storms damage buildings, especially buildings built prior to the 1970s, the likelihood of asbestos exposure from damaged roofs, ceilings, and … [Read more...]
Ford Door Latch, Fire Risk Recalls Will Cost Automaker $295M
440,000 Cars in North America Affected by Door Latch, Fire Risk Recalls A total of 440,000 cars in North America are affected by two separate Ford recalls. One recall is being launched due to a defective door latch that can prevent the door from closing, and another is being issued due to the risk of fires under the car hood. In a … [Read more...]
Study Suggests Zipline-Related Injuries are Increasing in US
Researchers Investigate Zipline Injuries from 1997 to 2012 A study suggests that injuries associated with ziplines are on the rise in the United States. Ziplines allow riders to travel from one elevation to another through a pulley system suspended on a cable. They are used as a form of entertainment and outdoor recreation; for … [Read more...]
Drowsy Driving Needs More Study and Prevention Strategies
Drowsy driving presents a significant hazard on the nation’s roads, taking its toll in deaths, injuries and property damage. A recent article in the journal Sleep calls for more study and strategies to prevent drowsy driving. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) spearheaded the study. … [Read more...]
Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed over Xarelto Bleeding Injuries
Xarelto Makers Face New Wrongful Death Lawsuit Alleging Uncontrollable Bleeding Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over Xarelto, an anticoagulant drug manufactured by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit. The plaintiff alleges that the blood thinner caused uncontrollable, fatal bleeding in his wife. Like other … [Read more...]
Due to Seat Belt Defect, Hyundai Recalls 978,000 Sonata Vehicles
Hyundai Sonata Cars Recalled, Defective Seat Belt can Detach A seat belt defect is prompting Hyundai to recall nearly 978,000 cars in the United States. The recalled vehicles may contain a faulty front seat belt that can detach in an accident, failing to protect the rider. According to government documents, the seat belt issue stems … [Read more...]
Penn Station Derailment and Collision Disrupts Evening Train Service
A morning collision on March 24, 2017, at New York’s Penn Station affected evening rush hour travel in the metropolitan area. On Friday morning, an incoming NJ Transit train was hit when an Amtrak train leaving Penn Station derailed during the morning rush hour, CBSNewYork reports. Around 9 a.m., an Acela Express Train from Boston … [Read more...]
Government to Investigate Hoverboard Fire Risks Following 2 Deaths
Two Young Girls Die in Tragic Fire Reportedly Caused by Hoverboard Self-balancing scooters, more popularly known as “hoverboards” are now the subject of a federal investigation following the deaths of two young girls. The children sustained fatal burn injuries from a fire that was reportedly caused by a hoverboard. The U.S Consumer … [Read more...]
Railroad Worker Personal Injury Lawsuits and Cancer Risks
Lawyers Investigate Lawsuits on Behalf of Railroad Workers who Developed Cancer Parker Waichman LLP is investigating potential personal injury lawsuits on behalf of railroad workers who developed cancer, allegedly due to occupational hazards and exposure to certain toxic substances. The firm continues to offer free legal … [Read more...]
Railroad Workers and Benzene Exposure Personal Injury Lawsuits
Attorneys Investigate Railroad Worker Benzene Exposure Lawsuits Compared to the general population, railroad workers may be exposed to certain substances more frequently due to their occupation. One occupational hazard may include benzene exposure. Benzene is a known carcinogen, or cancer-causing agent. Due to these risks, the … [Read more...]
Pancreatitis Risk for Some Patients Taking Viberzi
Viberzi (eluxadoline), a drug to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) has drawn a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following the deaths of two patients. The patients who died did not have their gallbladders and they developed serious pancreatitis after taking Viberzi. Viberzi received FDA … [Read more...]
Attorneys Investigate Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Lawsuits
J&J Faces Lawsuits Over Baby Powder, Shower-to-Shower Talcum powder litigation continues to grow against Johnson & Johnson. Plaintiffs allege that talcum powder products, including Baby Powder and Shower-to-Shower, contribute to ovarian cancer when used for feminine hygiene. Last year, talcum powder litigation produced three … [Read more...]
Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Settles Cybersecurity Case
Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Insurance Documents were Not Protected Universal Property & Casualty Insurance has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit involving alleged cybersecurity issues. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that their insurance documents were visible on the Lender Verification Portal with inadequate security … [Read more...]
Building Owners are Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries
Premises Liability Includes Building Sidewalks Premises liability is when a property owner is liable for someone’s injuries that occurred on the property due to negligence. Typically, this means that there was a dangerous condition on the property and the owner knew or should have known about it, but did not address the unsafe … [Read more...]
Home Depot Settles Data Breach Class Action Allegations for $25M
56 Million Credit and Debit Card Numbers Compromised in 2014 Data Breach Home Depot will pay $25 million to settle a putative class action lawsuit involving a 2014 data breach that compromised 56 million credit and debit card numbers. Additionally, Home Depot has also promised to improve its data security protocols. The allegations … [Read more...]
Roundup Plaintiffs Allege EPA Official Helped Hide Cancer Risks
EPA Official Accused of having ‘Suspicious’ Role in Roundup Cancer Reports As Monsanto is facing lawsuits alleging the company failed to warn about cancer risks with its Roundup herbicide, plaintiffs in the litigation are raising questions about whether an official from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) helped obscure the … [Read more...]
Proposed Bills Focus on Construction Site Safety, Reducing Deaths
Bills Seek Mandatory Worker Training, Greater Penalties for Safety Violations A recent report released by the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH) showed that construction-related deaths are increasing. NYCOSH reported, among other things, that safety violations were prevalent and penalties for these … [Read more...]
Filing a Personal Injury Lawsuit Following an Auto Accident
New York Auto Accident and Insurance In New York, being involved in an auto accident may present unique circumstances in terms of insurance. For example, the car accident may trigger the no-fault insurance law, or uninsured motorist coverage, which are required of every registered motorist in New York. Personal injury attorneys also … [Read more...]
Dram Shop (Alcohol) Liability and Personal Injury Lawsuits
New York Vendors Liable for Selling Alcohol to People Under 21 or “Visibly Intoxicated” Dram shop (alcohol) liability involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. Specifically, Dram Shop laws prevent vendors from selling alcohol to certain categories of people. In New York, for example, Dram Shop law prohibits the sale of alcohol to … [Read more...]
Taxotere Patients Not Warned About Permanent Hair Loss, Suits Allege
Sanofi-Aventis Faces Mounting Taxotere Permanent Hair Loss Lawsuits Plaintiffs suing over the chemotherapy drug Taxotere (generic: docetaxel) allege that drug maker Sanofi-Aventis failed to adequately warn about the risk of permanent hair loss. Cancer patients know that chemotherapy often causes hair to fall out, and that this is a … [Read more...]
What You Need to Know about Medical Malpractice
Every year, patients across the country are injured due to medical malpractice (or medical negligence). Medical malpractice occurs when a doctor, health care professional, hospital or health care facility fails to care for a patient in accordance with the accepted standards of the medical profession and the person is injured, becomes … [Read more...]
Xarelto Manufacturer Leads Spending for Physicians’ Favor
The public-interest news organization ProPublica issued a new report that indicates manufacturers spent more in 2015 on physician payments for Xarelto than any other drug. These payments were not for research, but for things like consulting, meals, travel, promotional speaking, gifts, and royalties. In past studies, ProPublica … [Read more...]
Smith & Nephew Tandem Bipolar Hip Implant Recall and Lawsuits
Tandem Bipolar Hip System Recall is Class 2 Smith and Nephew is issuing a Class 2 recall for its Tandem Bipolar Hip System because it can detach after surgery. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has labeled the recall as Class 2, meaning the recalled device can reasonably lead to temporary or medically reversible injuries. … [Read more...]
Common Distracted Driving Behaviors that Can Endanger Drivers
Distracted Driving Includes Texting, Device Use The safest way to operate a vehicle is for the driver to focus 100 percent of their attention on the road. Any activity that redirects the driver’s attention away from the task of driving is considered distracted driving. Distracted driving behaviors create risk not only for the driver … [Read more...]
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Monsanto over XTend Seeds
Suit Alleges XTend Seeds Require Illegal Dicamba Herbicide Monsanto is facing a potential class action lawsuit over its XTend cotton and soybean seeds. The complaint, filed on behalf of farmers in 10 different states, alleges that the seeds were sold without a safe herbicide. This encourages farmers to use the illegal pesticide … [Read more...]
Premises Liability: When is a Property Owner Liable for Injuries?
Owners are Liable When Injuries are Caused by Negligence If a person is injured on someone else’s property, does that mean the property owner is automatically liable? No. Under premises liability, a property owner is only liable for a person’s injuries due to negligence. Additionally, liability only applies to individuals who were … [Read more...]
Study Shows E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of Stroke More than Smoking
Research presented at the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference suggested that e-cigarettes may raise the risk of stroke more than smoking traditional cigarettes. The study that vaping—inhaling the nicotine vapor produced by an e-cigarette—reduced the amount of glucose in the brain, a fuel necessary for … [Read more...]
Bard IVC Filter Lawsuit Alleges Tines Broke Off, Caused Injury
Lawsuits Filed over IVC Filter Fracture, Embolization Lawsuits are alleging serious, sometimes life-threatening adverse events associated with inferior vena cava (IVC) filters. These small, cage-like devices are intended to trap blood clots before they reach the heart and lungs. However, there have been some reports of the devices … [Read more...]
Lawsuit Alleges Metal Hip Complications with LFIT V40 Femoral Head
Alaska Plaintiff Alleges Elevated Levels of Metal Ions Stryker is facing a new hip replacement lawsuit alleging injuries from the Accolade TMZF femoral stem with the LFIT V40 head. The plaintiffs allege that the hip implants caused metal-on-metal hip complications, including fretting and corrosion from the metal surfaces rubbing … [Read more...]
Stryker LFIT Plaintiffs Want Lawsuits Consolidated into MDL
Plaintiffs Ask for LFIT Metal Hip Implant Lawsuits to be Transferred into MDL Stryker Corporation is facing a new influx of lawsuits alleging injuries from its LFIT Anatomic CoCr V40 Femoral Head commonly used with the Stryker Accolade Hip replacement system, as well as other models. The metal-on-metal hip implant component was … [Read more...]
Government Reports Careless Oversight of Gynecologic Device
Lax Oversight Put Women at Risk of Cancer: A recently released governmental investigative report has found that for more than 20 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 25 surgical devices that may spread undiagnosed cancer in women’s bodies. Because the devices were deemed significantly similar to prior … [Read more...]
Monsanto’s Roundup the Focus of Deep Controversy
California Closer to Mandating Roundup Warnings In March 2015, leading cancer experts from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a Lyon, France-based branch of the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), classified glyphosate as a “probable human carcinogen.” IARC reached its decision based on the research … [Read more...]
Merck’s Implanon Tied to Device Migration
Implanon Migration Leads to Unwanted Pregnancy, Surgery The Implanon (etonogestrel implant) birth control, is a small, thin implantable plastic rod that slowly releases etonogestrel. The device is meant to last three years and received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance one decade ago. Implanon birth control may last … [Read more...]
Bair Hugger Deep Joint Infection Litigation Moves Forward
Bair Hugger MDL Grows, Plaintiffs Sue over Warming Device Lawsuits continue to be filed over the Bair Hugger, a surgical blanket used to keep patients warm during surgery. Plaintiffs in the litigation allege that the device, which uses a forced-air design to maintain a patient’s body temperature, leads to deep joint infections. 3M … [Read more...]
Study: Even Without Symptoms, Driving Post-Concussion is Risky
Driving Skills Impaired Even When Concussion Symptoms are Gone Driving after a concussion, a type of traumatic brain injury frequently caused by a blow to the head, is dangerous. Concussions can affect how a person thinks and acts, increasing the risk of an accident on the road. A recent study published in the Journal of Neurotrauma … [Read more...]
Filing a Lawsuit for a Slip and Fall Accident on an Icy Sidewalk
Pursuing Litigation for a Slip and Fall Injury on Snow, Ice It comes as no surprise that many slip and fall accidents occur during the winter. Snow, ice, sleet and frozen rain can create hazardous conditions on both the roads and sidewalks. It helps to be careful and take precautions during these weather conditions, but sometimes a … [Read more...]
Risperdal Litigation is Second Largest Mass Tort in Philadelphia
Mass Tort Contains Risperdal Gynecomastia Lawsuits Lawsuits alleging the antipsychotic drug Risperdal caused gynecomastia continue to mount against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit. In fact, Risperdal litigation accounts for most of the mass tort growth in Philadelphia’s Complex Litigation Center. Risperdal lawsuits are often … [Read more...]
J&J Faces 4th Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial in St. Louis
J&J Talcum Powder Allegedly Caused Ovarian Cancer Johnson & Johnson is facing another talcum powder ovarian cancer trial in St. Louis, where a number of lawsuits allege that the product contributed to ovarian cancer. The case is the fourth talcum powder ovarian cancer lawsuit to go to trial in state court, and the fifth to … [Read more...]
Wintertime Slip and Fall Accidents: Ski Lifts, Snow, and Ice
Ski-Related Slip and Fall Accidents With winter season in full swing, slip and fall accidents related to skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports are more prevalent. Naturally, there is some risk that accompanies going down the slope. Additionally, although rare, accidents can also occur on the ski lift. Being cautious around … [Read more...]
Lawsuits Allege Abilify Caused Impulse-Control Problems
Abilify Lawsuits Allege Gambling Addiction, Compulsive Behaviors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals are facing lawsuits alleging that the antipsychotic medication Abilify caused impulse-control problems, including pathological gambling. Litigation continues to mount as cases are consolidated into a federal multidistrict … [Read more...]
Spike in Traffic Deaths Highlights Gaps in Safety Laws
After years of steady decline, traffic deaths spiked in 2015: 35,092 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes –the largest percentage increase in nearly 50 years. Preliminary data for the first nine months of 2016 show an eight percent increase in fatalities compared to the same time period in 2015. The 2015 data from the … [Read more...]
Class Action Lawsuit Filed over Elmer’s Krazy Glue Packaging
Krazy Glue Packaging is Misleading, Class Action Alleges A consumer fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Elmer’s Products Inc. alleging that its Krazy Glue packaging is misleading. The suit alleges that the packaging, which is large and opaque, deceives consumers into believing that the product contains more glue than … [Read more...]
Takata Pleads Guilty to Exploding Airbag Charges, More Cars Recalled
Takata Will Pay $1 Billion in Criminal Penalties Takata will pay $1 billion in criminal penalties related to its exploding airbag scandal, the Department of Justice announced. The company has agreed to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud, in which the government alleged that Takata falsified safety data for its airbags. … [Read more...]
Allergic Reactions Reported to Atrium C-Qur Hernia Mesh Coating
Atrium C-Qur hernia mesh has been drawing increasing reports of serious injuries and complications. Patients report that they have suffered infection, pain, organ damage, and allergic reactions to the mesh’s fish oil coating. Lawsuits allege Atrium was aware of the problems with the hernia mesh but did not warn the medical community … [Read more...]
Tailgating Leads to Car Accidents, Personal Injury Lawsuits
Tailgating Car Accidents and Liability Tailgating is a dangerous driving habit that causes a number of accidents in the United States. When a driver tailgates, it means that he or she is not leaving enough space between their car and the car in front of them; they are riding on its tail. Tailgating increases the risk of an accident … [Read more...]
C.R. Bard Recalls Halo One Guiding Sheath
The FDA Deems Halo One Guiding Sheath Recall a Class I The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a Class 1 recall of C.R. Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.’s Halo One thin-walled guiding sheaths over issues involving sheath separation, kinking, and tip damage during use. The FDA indicates that a Class I recall is … [Read more...]
Recognizing Signs of Daycare Abuse and Common Daycare Injuries
Common Daycare Injuries, Choosing the Right Daycare Trusting another individual, especially a stranger, to care for your child can be stressful. For many families with two working parents, however, daycare is often the only option. Stories of daycare abuse are, thankfully, rare; most facilities care for children appropriately. … [Read more...]
New Research Finds Elevated Risk of Ovarian Cancer with Talc Use
Genital Talc Use Linked to 20 Percent Increased Risk of Cancer New findings published this month in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention found that genital use of talcum powder is associated with an increased risk of ovarian cancer. The study, which re-analyzed data from over two dozen previous studies, found an elevated risk … [Read more...]
